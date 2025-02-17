Box Office Day 3: Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ annihilates all expectations; crosses the 100 cr mark in three days

Vicky Kaushal’s latest film, Chhaava, is performing strongly at the box office. The historical drama, directed by Laxman Utekar, opened to impressive numbers and continued its momentum over the weekend.

The film, based on the life of Maratha king Sambhaji, recorded a ₹31 crore opening on Friday. It witnessed further growth on Saturday, earning ₹37 crore. On Sunday, Chhaava collected ₹48.5 crore, taking its total earnings to ₹116.5 crore in three days. With ₹85.5 crore coming in from the weekend alone, it has achieved the highest first Sunday collection of 2025 so far.

The movie, featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Divya Dutta, Diana Penty, and Ashutosh Rana, is an adaptation of Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel Chhava. It marks the first collaboration between Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna.

Strong advance bookings contributed to the film’s opening success, and positive audience reactions have helped sustain its box office run. Chhaava is drawing large crowds to theatres, with packed screenings across various locations.

The film’s performance indicates a promising extended run at the box office. Industry experts will be closely monitoring its weekday collections to see if it maintains the same pace. With multiple records already set in its opening weekend, Chhaava has positioned itself as one of the biggest releases of the year.