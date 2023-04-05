Monika Khanna will be a part of Atrangi's new series.
Actress Monika Khanna who is seen in Colors’ Durga aur Charu has bagged a new web series. She will play the lead in Atrangi’s new series. Tentatively titled Shabana, the series is helmed by Nitin Dhall who is the Creative Producer. The series is produced by Seventh Sense Production.
As per reports in media, Manish Rainsinghan will play the male lead in the series.
We now hear that Monika has joined him for shoot.
Monika was also part of the Atrangi series Johri which stars Nishant Malkani.
The series is said to be a crime thriller.
We buzzed Monika but did not get through to her.
We reached out to the spokesperson at Atrangi but did not get revert till we filed the story.
Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.
About The Author
Srividya Rajesh
Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news.
With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry.
With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums.
Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.