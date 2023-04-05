Actress Monika Khanna who is seen in Colors’ Durga aur Charu has bagged a new web series. She will play the lead in Atrangi’s new series. Tentatively titled Shabana, the series is helmed by Nitin Dhall who is the Creative Producer. The series is produced by Seventh Sense Production.

As per reports in media, Manish Rainsinghan will play the male lead in the series.

We now hear that Monika has joined him for shoot.

Monika was also part of the Atrangi series Johri which stars Nishant Malkani.

The series is said to be a crime thriller.

We buzzed Monika but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Atrangi but did not get revert till we filed the story.

