Actor Narasimhaa Yogi who was earlier into casting has bagged an interesting role in Amazon miniTV’s upcoming series Crime Aaj Kal. Narasimhaa who was into casting earlier, was seen in a negative lead’s role in Zee TV’s Mithaai.

As per a credible source, Amazon miniTV is working on a project named Crime Aaj Kal. The series is being produced by Optimystix Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd. It is directed by Subbu. The series will have varied stories of crime.

We have till now reported exclusively about actors Darshan Dave, Mohit Duseja, Simran Tomar playing crucial roles in the series.

We now hear of Narasimhaa too playing a role in the series. He will be playing an interesting character.

We buzzed Narasimhaa but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

