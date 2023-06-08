ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Neeraj Bharadwaj bags web series Aadhi Dulhan

Neeraj Bharadwaj, who is known for his projects like Moksh To Maya, Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa, Heroine No.1 and Love in Jungle, roped in for web series titled Aadhi Dulhan.

08 Jun,2023
Neeraj Bharadwaj, the talented actor, who is known for his projects like Moksh To Maya, Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa, Heroine No.1, and Love in Jungle, is all set to entertain audiences in a new web series. As per a credible source, Neeraj will be seen in an upcoming web series titled Aadhi Dulhan.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already written exclusively about versatile actors Ameeta Nangia, Sanjay Choudhary, Urvashi Pardeshi, Madhuri Sanjeev, Abhay Bhargava, and Akhilendra Mishra being part of the cast.

Aadhi Dulhan will be a family-based story that will dwell on the life of a joint family. The big drama and heavy-duty tension in the family will be the crux of the tale. It will have a mix of all emotions for the viewers to see.

The series is produced and written by Manish Sharma. It will be based on one of the books written by Manish Sharma. Faizal Khan directs the series.

We buzzed Neeraj but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.

