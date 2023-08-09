ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Nimai Bali joins the cast of Rrahul Mevawala's web series

Senior actor Nimai Bali will be a part of the cast of Rrahul Mevawala's upcoming web series titled Forever. The series is produced by Adiveer Productions. Read this new here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 Aug,2023 17:31:39
Actor Nimai Bali who is presently seen in the powerful role of Yashwant Bhosale in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is also simultaneously shooting for an upcoming web series directed by Rrahul Mevawala. IWMBuzz.com has been reporting exclusively about this romantic thriller titled Forever, produced by Rajiv Shah and Anushri Shah’s Adiveer Productions. The series is being directed by Rrahul Mevawala, the illustrious director who has also directed TV shows like Gupta Brothers, Neeli Chatri Waale, Sahib Biwi aur Boss, etc.

We now hear of Nimai Bali playing an integral role in the series.

Nimai is known for his prolific performances in recent TV shows Sirf Tum, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav etc.

We buzzed Nimai but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Director Rrahul Mevawala, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

