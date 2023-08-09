Exclusive: Nimai Bali joins the cast of Rrahul Mevawala's web series

Actor Nimai Bali who is presently seen in the powerful role of Yashwant Bhosale in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is also simultaneously shooting for an upcoming web series directed by Rrahul Mevawala. IWMBuzz.com has been reporting exclusively about this romantic thriller titled Forever, produced by Rajiv Shah and Anushri Shah’s Adiveer Productions. The series is being directed by Rrahul Mevawala, the illustrious director who has also directed TV shows like Gupta Brothers, Neeli Chatri Waale, Sahib Biwi aur Boss, etc.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported about actor Tanuj Virwani playing the lead in the series. We also wrote about Vindu Dara Singh, Deepshikha Nagpal, Gaurav Sharma, Deepak Chadha, Jeevansh Chadha joining the cast of the series. If you have missed reading it, you can check it up here.

Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani to play the lead in Rrahul Mevawala directed web series Forever

Exclusive: Vindu Dara Singh bags Rrahul Mevawala directed web series Forever

Exclusive: Deepshikha Nagpal and Gaurav Sharma bags Rrahul Mevawala’s web series Forever

We now hear of Nimai Bali playing an integral role in the series.

Nimai is known for his prolific performances in recent TV shows Sirf Tum, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav etc.

We buzzed Nimai but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Director Rrahul Mevawala, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.