Ashutosh Rana, Jatin Sarna, Mukesh Tiwari, and Abhimanyu Singh being roped in for the series.

According to a credible source, Rajesh Bhati (Naam Shabana) and Pradeep Nagar (Highway) have bagged this Pankaj Tripathi, Shatrughan Sinha, and Mahira Sharma starrer project. Suman Talkies are producing the upcoming series. The shooting for the same is currently taking place at Moradabad.

