Ashutosh Rana, the versatile actor, who has entertained the masses with his performance in movies like Dhadak, Mulk, Hungama 2, and Simmba, has bagged a new web series. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that, Ashutosh has joined the cast of the upcoming web series ‘Gangster’.

The upcoming project is being produced by Suman Talkies. The shooting for the same is currently taking place at Moradabad. As per reports in the media, Pankaj Tripathi, Shatrughan Sinha, and Mahira Sharma are said to be part of the ensemble cast.

