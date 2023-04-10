Jatin Sarna, the talented actor, who has earned a lot of praise for his performance in projects namely Sacred Games, Sonchiriya and Chhalaang, and Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, is all set to entertain fans in the new web series. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that Jatin has bagged an upcoming web series, Gangster.

The upcoming project is being produced by Suman Talkies. The shooting for the same is currently taking place at Moradabad. As per reports in the media, Pankaj Tripathi, Shatrughan Sinha, and Mahira Sharma are said to be part of the ensemble cast.

We earlier exclusively reported about Ashutosh Rana, Mukesh Tiwari, and Abhimanyu Singh being roped in for the series.

We reached out to Jatin but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space for more exclusive updates.