Versatile actor Abhimanyu Singh who is presently seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer film Selfiee, has bagged a meaty role in Netflix’s upcoming series. Titled Gangster, the series is presently being shot in Moradabad. The series is produced by Suman Talkies.

As per reports in media, Shatrughan Sinha, Pankaj Tripathi and Mahira Sharma are part of the series.

We now hear of Abhimanyu Singh playing a key role in the series.

Abhimanyu is known for his films Gulaal, Aks, Lakshya, Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Paandey, Nikamma.

