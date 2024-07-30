Exclusive: Rajesh Jais joins the cast of Rajshri Productions’ Sony LIV series

Actor Rajesh Jais who is a prolific Bollywood actor, who is also seen on TV and OTT platforms in projects like Marjaavaan, Indoo Ki Jawani, Chhorii, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Panchayat, Paatal Lok, Inside Edge, Scam 1992, Rana Naidu etc, will be seen playing a vital role in the upcoming Rajshri Productions’ series for Sony LIV titled Bada Naam Karenge. The series is being directed by Palash Vaswani. The series is helmed by Devaansh S. Barjatya. The series will soon stream on Sony LIV.

We at IWMBuzz.com had written exclusively about actors Ritik Ghanshani, Saadhika Syal and Ayesha Kaduskar playing the main characters in the series. We also wrote about senior actor Kanwaljit Singh being part of the series. If you have missed reading our story, you can read it here.

Exclusive: Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar and Saadhika Syal bag Rajshri Productions’ web series for Sony LIV

Exclusive: Kanwaljit Singh to feature in Rajshri Productions’ Sony LIV series

We now hear of Rajesh Jais playing a key role in the series.

Rajshri Productions’ last theatrical release was the Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani starter film Uunchai. It is an on-the-road film from Delhi to the foothills of Mount Everest, the base camp to be precise. The songs set the rhythm and pace of the film and are background songs that set the mood during the road trip. This is a first of a kind for Sooraj Barjatya. The weddings and rituals here are replaced by the protagonist senior citizens whose lives change with the car journey to find their calling at Mount Everest base camp. The warmth of Uunchai beats the harsh cold conditions of travel and herein, director Sooraj Barjatya with his magic wand, finds his Everest within. The film was a huge success at the box office.

