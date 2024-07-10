Exclusive: Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar and Saadhika Syal bag Rajshri Productions’ web series for Sony LIV

Ace film maker Sooraj Barjatya is presently working on a concept for the OTT space. Termed to be a gripping and engaging family drama series, the concept titled Bada Naam Karenge is being directed by Palash Vaswani. The series is helmed by Devaansh S. Barjatya.

Moving to the cast of the series, this is what we know at IWMBuzz.com. Actor Ritik Ghanshani who has featured in the projects Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha, Pret Boys, Dil Dosti Dilemma etc, has been brought in to play the male lead in the series. Joining him will be actress Ayesha Kaduskar who was seen in the projects Dr G, Candy, The Fame Game etc.

Actress Saadhika Syal who was seen in The Aam Aadmi Family, Scam 2003 – The Telgi Story etc, will also be part of the series.

Rajshri Productions’ last theatrical release was the Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani starter film Uunchai. It is an on-the-road film from Delhi to the foothills of Mount Everest, the base camp to be precise. The songs set the rhythm and pace of the film and are background songs that set the mood during the road trip. This is a first of a kind for Sooraj Barjatya. The weddings and rituals here are replaced by the protagonist senior citizens whose lives change with the car journey to find their calling at Mount Everest base camp. The warmth of Uunchai beats the harsh cold conditions of travel and herein, director Sooraj Barjatya with his magic wand, finds his Everest within. The film was a huge success at the box office.

