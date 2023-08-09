Exclusive: Shiva Rindani bags Disney Plus Hotstar’s web series Ghotala

Shiva Rindani, the talented actor who is known for Raqt, Kandy Twist and Bees Saal Baad has been roped in for Disney Plus Hotstar’s upcoming web series Ghotala. We at IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported about Supriya Karnik and Shahbaz Khan being part of the series. The team is currently shooting for the project.

We have earlier reported about another Disney+ Hotstar series Revenge. The series, Revenge is an Indian Remake of American series Revenge. The series is produced by Taher Shabbir and Ashutosh Shah’s banner RAT Films. Reportedly, Raveena Tandon will be seen playing the female protagonist. We earlier exclusively reported about Varun Sood, Waluscha De Sousa, Amy Aela, Ahmed Masi Wali, Namrata Sheth, Piyush Khati and Viraf Patell being part of the series cast.

We reached out to the actor and spokesperson at Hotstar but did not get revert till we filed the story.

