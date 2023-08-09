ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Shiva Rindani bags Disney Plus Hotstar’s web series Ghotala

Shiva Rindani, known for Raqt, Kandy Twist and Bees Saal Baad, to be a part of Disney Plus Hotstar’s upcoming web series Ghotala. Read exclusive news here

Author: Manisha Suthar
09 Aug,2023 17:18:03
Exclusive: Shiva Rindani bags Disney Plus Hotstar’s web series Ghotala 841748

Shiva Rindani, the talented actor who is known for Raqt, Kandy Twist and Bees Saal Baad has been roped in for Disney Plus Hotstar’s upcoming web series Ghotala. We at IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported about Supriya Karnik and Shahbaz Khan being part of the series. The team is currently shooting for the project.

We have earlier reported about another Disney+ Hotstar series Revenge. The series, Revenge is an Indian Remake of American series Revenge. The series is produced by Taher Shabbir and Ashutosh Shah’s banner RAT Films. Reportedly, Raveena Tandon will be seen playing the female protagonist. We earlier exclusively reported about Varun Sood, Waluscha De Sousa, Amy Aela, Ahmed Masi Wali, Namrata Sheth, Piyush Khati and Viraf Patell being part of the series cast.

We reached out to the actor and spokesperson at Hotstar but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Also Read: “I have had the max fun shooting Jee Karda with this team than I had shooting any other show or film” – Writer-actor Hussain Dalal about having fun with his team on recently launched series, Jee Karda

Also Read: SRK’S JAWAN’s First Song Creates History with a Record 46 Million Views in 24 Hours, Becoming YouTube’s Biggest Song of 2023! ‘Zinda Banda,’ ‘Vandha Edam,’ and ‘Dhumme Dhulipelaa’

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Nishant Malkhani and Shivya Pathania bag a new web series 823514
Exclusive: Nishant Malkhani and Shivya Pathania bag a new web series
Exclusive: Shahbaz Khan roped in for Disney Plus Hotstar’s Ghotala 822563
Exclusive: Shahbaz Khan roped in for Disney Plus Hotstar’s Ghotala
Exclusive: Supriya Karnik bags Disney Plus Hotstar’s Ghotala 821544
Exclusive: Supriya Karnik bags Disney Plus Hotstar’s Ghotala
Full Winner List: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5, India’s Biggest OTT and Web Entertainment Awards 817450
Full Winner List: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5, India’s Biggest OTT and Web Entertainment Awards
Exclusive: Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai fame Sanjay Choudhary in web series Aadhi Dulhan 808706
Exclusive: Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai fame Sanjay Choudhary in web series Aadhi Dulhan
Exclusive: Surbhi Jyoti and Vishal Vashishtha in The Viral Fever’s new web series 801814
Exclusive: Surbhi Jyoti and Vishal Vashishtha in The Viral Fever’s new web series
Latest Stories
It was a fun collaborative effort in creating Rohit of Do Gubbare: Siddharth Shaw 841744
It was a fun collaborative effort in creating Rohit of Do Gubbare: Siddharth Shaw
Kaynaat and Hafiz's old-school love story in Rabb Se Hai Dua is being appreciated: Saarvie Omana 841738
Kaynaat and Hafiz’s old-school love story in Rabb Se Hai Dua is being appreciated: Saarvie Omana
The trailer of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi is out! Promises a fresh love story with a lot of romance and comedy 841730
The trailer of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi is out! Promises a fresh love story with a lot of romance and comedy
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Did Manisha call Pooja ‘Thali ki baigan’? 841716
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Did Manisha call Pooja ‘Thali ki baigan’?
Bodyguard Director Siddique Ismail Passes Away At 63 841718
Bodyguard Director Siddique Ismail Passes Away At 63
My whole heart for my whole life…: Mouni Roy's romantic birthday wish for husband Suraj Nambiar 841713
My whole heart for my whole life…: Mouni Roy’s romantic birthday wish for husband Suraj Nambiar
Read Latest News