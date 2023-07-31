Exclusive: Shiwani Bhardwaj joins Ruslaan Mumtaz in web series Jaanu Meri Jaan

IWMBuzz has been exclusively reporting about the upcoming project, Jaanu Meri Jaan, by Vaartakaar Films. The series, which is said to be a romantic comedy based on the lockdown, was shot in Manali

We earlier exclusively reported about Ruslaan Mumtaz, Rajesh Sharma, Asawari Joshi, and Gopal Datt being part of the project. Now, we hear Shiwani Bhardwaj, the popular model, and actress, has been roped in for the web show.

The series will be streamed on a popular platform, for which talks are presently on.

We contacted the actress but could not get through for a comment.

