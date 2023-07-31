ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Shiwani Bhardwaj joins Ruslaan Mumtaz in web series Jaanu Meri Jaan

Shiwani Bhardwaj, the popular model and actress, has been roped in for Jaanu Meri Jaan, by Vaartakaar Films. The series is said to be a romantic comedy based on the lockdown.

IWMBuzz has been exclusively reporting about the upcoming project, Jaanu Meri Jaan, by Vaartakaar Films. The series, which is said to be a romantic comedy based on the lockdown, was shot in Manali

We earlier exclusively reported about Ruslaan Mumtaz, Rajesh Sharma, Asawari Joshi, and Gopal Datt being part of the project. Now, we hear Shiwani Bhardwaj, the popular model, and actress, has been roped in for the web show.

The series will be streamed on a popular platform, for which talks are presently on.

We contacted the actress but could not get through for a comment.

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

