ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Shweta Basu Prasad bags SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal

Shweta Basu Prasad, who has been part of projects like web series such as Serious Men, Criminal Justice, India Lockdown, and Jubilee roped in for SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal directed by Rohan Sippy

Author: Manisha Suthar
20 Jun,2023 18:01:33
Exclusive: Shweta Basu Prasad bags SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal

Talented actress Shweta Basu Prasad, who is known for her work in projects like Serious Men, Criminal Justice, India Lockdown, and Jubilee, has bagged a new web series. As per a credible source, Shweta will be seen in SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s upcoming web series Unreal directed by Rohan Sippy. The team is currently shooting for the above mentioned project.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Rasika Dugal being part of the series.

We also reported about two other web series produced by Applause Entertainment. One in association with Kavya Motion Pictures and the other with Baweja Studios. We also informed Tanuj Virwani, Ayn Zoya, Mustafa Burmawalla, and Rahul Dev of being part of the series produced by Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment. At the same time, Tarun Gahlot and Jaswant Singh Dalal are part of Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment.

We contacted Shweta and spokesperson at Applause Entertainment but did not get a revert until we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the exclusive updates from the telly and digital world.

Also Read: Exclusive: Sumeet Vyas and Aaditi S Pohankar in Rose Audio Visuals and Applause Entertainment’s next Blinded

Also Read: Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani to play a lead in Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

Also Read: Exclusive: The Fame Game actor Tarun Gahlot in Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal 

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Playing a romantic in Shiv Shakti – Tyaag Taandav is the biggest challenge: Meer Ali
Playing a romantic in Shiv Shakti – Tyaag Taandav is the biggest challenge: Meer Ali
Dahaad’s success plays a significant role in today’s entertainment scenario: Manjiri Pupala
Dahaad’s success plays a significant role in today’s entertainment scenario: Manjiri Pupala
Exclusive: Kiran Karmarkar and Ashish Kaul bag Rajan Shahi’s Star Plus show
Exclusive: Kiran Karmarkar and Ashish Kaul bag Rajan Shahi’s Star Plus show
Exclusive: After Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, Karan Veer Mehra joins the cast of Rajan Shahi’s new Star Plus show
Exclusive: After Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, Karan Veer Mehra joins the cast of Rajan Shahi’s new Star Plus show
Paris will be my dream date destination: Seerat Kapoor of Imlie fame
Paris will be my dream date destination: Seerat Kapoor of Imlie fame
Exclusive: Jyoti Tiwari bags Chitra Sharma Vakil’s show for Atrangi
Exclusive: Jyoti Tiwari bags Chitra Sharma Vakil’s show for Atrangi
Latest Stories
Sargun Mehta Looks Fierce In Green Mini Dress; See Pics
Sargun Mehta Looks Fierce In Green Mini Dress; See Pics
“I have had the max fun shooting Jee Karda with this team than I had shooting any other show or film” – Writer-actor Hussain Dalal about having fun with his team on recently launched series, Jee Karda
“I have had the max fun shooting Jee Karda with this team than I had shooting any other show or film” – Writer-actor Hussain Dalal about having fun with his team on recently launched series, Jee Karda
Rani Chatterjee’s ‘Pani Pani’ Moves Are Drool-worthy
Rani Chatterjee’s ‘Pani Pani’ Moves Are Drool-worthy
In Pics: Big Winners of IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5
In Pics: Big Winners of IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5
Red Carpet: Glitz and Glamour At the IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5
Red Carpet: Glitz and Glamour At the IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5
Junooniyatt spoiler: Maheep to face embarrassment at the party
Junooniyatt spoiler: Maheep to face embarrassment at the party
Read Latest News