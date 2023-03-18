IWMBuzz.com has been exclusively reporting about Amazon’s free video entertainment service – miniTV’s upcoming project named Crime Aaj Kal. The series is being produced by Optimystix Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd. It is directed by Subbu.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier reported about Jyoti Tiwari, Bushra Shaikh, Sonal Parihar, Dadhi Pandey, Preeti Mehra, Vibhuti Thakur, Naeem Khan, Jiya Rao, Narasimhaa Yogi, Mohit Duseja, Darshan Dave, Zoya Khan, Hitul Pujara, Sudhanshu Rana and Simran Tomar being roped in for the above-mentioned project.

Now, we hear, talented actors Sugandha Srivastava (Parshuram), Varun Buddhadev (Toolsidas Junior and RRR), Aarambh Trehan (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) have bagged the web show.

We reached out to the actors and spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not get revert.

