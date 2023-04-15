Talented artist Sunil Pal, known for his comic timing in projects like Bombay to Goa, Phir Hera Pheri, and Apna Sapna Money Money, is set to entertain his fans in a new web film.

According to a credible source, Sunil will be seen in an upcoming web film Mission Laila by Anup Thapa. The web film is being produced by Shiv Yadav & 2 Idiot Films. As per the source, it is said to be a sitcom.

We at IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported about Rashami Desai, Bhavin Bhanushali, and Rajpal Yadav being part of the project.

We reached out to Sunil but did not get revert.

