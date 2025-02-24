Paresh Rawal admits that ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ was a badly made film

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal recently spoke about his approach to films, emphasizing the importance of balancing artistic projects with commercially viable ones. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, he mentioned that he was able to do a film like Sardar Patel because he had worked on several other films and projects that helped him sustain his household. He acknowledged the significance of such films, stating that they allowed him to take on roles that might not have been financially rewarding but were important to him as an actor.

Discussing Phir Hera Pheri, Rawal shared his views on the film’s execution. He clarified that while he was not overconfident about the project, people around him were. However, he admitted to feeling somewhat complacent about it, as he believed he already understood the character well. He felt that this familiarity led to a loss of the innocence that made the character of Baburao so appealing in the original film.

Rawal also expressed his concerns about the film’s direction. He recalled telling director Neeraj Vora that the film was becoming too excessive and that maintaining simplicity would have been a better approach. According to him, there needed to be a sense of proportion in how the character was portrayed. He believed that relying solely on Baburao’s popularity without placing him in a fresh and engaging setting could diminish the character’s charm.

Rawal suggested that if the character had been introduced in a new story rather than just being used for nostalgia, the audience would have been more invested. He emphasized the importance of innovation in storytelling while respecting what made a character beloved in the first place.