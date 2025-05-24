Hera Pheri 3: Paresh Rawal Returns Signing Amount With 15% Interest

Bollywood veteran actor Paresh Rawal is once again in the headlines, but this time the reason is different. Paresh Rawal has suddenly distanced himself from the film ‘Hera Pheri 3‘, which has been in discussions for a long time. His decision has created a stir in the film industry. At the same time, there are now reports that he has returned the signing amount of the film ₹ 11 lakh with 15% interest.

According to a report, Paresh Rawal had an objection to a clause in the term sheet of the film. It was written that out of the total fee of ₹ 15 crore, ₹ 14.89 crore would be given to him only a month after the release of the film. This release could have been postponed till 2026 or 2027, that is, Paresh would have had to wait for about two years. He was uncomfortable with this condition and hence decided to separate himself from the film.

Paresh Rawal not only returned the signing amount of ₹11 lakh but also paid an additional amount with 15% annual interest. This shows his professional honesty and moral responsibility.

However, the film’s producer and actor Akshay Kumar’s production company Cape of Good Films has imposed a fine of ₹25 crore on Paresh Rawal. They allege that Paresh participated in the first part of the shooting (teaser and about 3.5 minutes of footage) but suddenly left the film without any complaint, causing a huge loss to the project.

On social media, Paresh Rawal clarified that his exit from the film was not due to any creative differences with director Priyadarshan. He wrote,

“I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director.”

A source told IANS, “The actual shooting of the film had not even started yet. Only a promo was shot. Paresh Ji left the film in time, calling him ‘gone’ is a fictional story. He is a very disciplined and true artist.”

Paresh Rawal’s exit from ‘Hera Pheri 3’ is as shocking as it is full of professionalism. He fulfilled his moral responsibility by returning the signing amount with interest and kept his position clear. Now it remains to be seen in which direction this legal battle ends, and will Hera Pheri 3 be able to create the same magic even without ‘Baburao’?

