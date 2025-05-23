Akshay Kumar In TEARS When Paresh Rawal EXITS From ‘Hera Pheri 3’

A big controversy has arisen over Hera Pheri 3. Paresh Rawal suddenly decided to leave the film, which shocked not only the film’s team but also the fans. The most shocking thing was that he took this decision without informing Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty or director Priyadarshan.

Now the news is that Akshay Kumar has filed a case of ₹25 crores against Paresh Rawal, because Paresh left the project in the middle of the shooting of the film, due to which the makers have suffered a huge loss.

Director Priyadarshan spoke openly on this issue in an interview. He said that he was very hurt by this decision of Paresh Rawal. “We have been friends for so many years, we could have at least made a phone call. When I tried to call him, he texted me and said, ‘Please don’t call, this is my decision and it has nothing to do with you.’”

Priyadarshan also denied the rumours that Akshay Kumar got Paresh Rawal’s role cut. He clearly said, ‘Akshay never gets anyone’s role cut. He never interferes with the director’s vision.’

He also said that there was no dispute over the fees. “We all had signed the contract. Just ten days ago, Akshay, Sunil and Paresh had shot a scene and the IPL teaser together. Everything was finalised, and then Akshay bought the rights of Hera Pheri 3. Akshay had tears in his eyes when he asked me, ‘Priyan, why is Paresh doing this to us?’”

Priyadarshan said that this decision of Paresh Rawal has affected not only the film but also personal relationships. Akshay’s lawyer Pooja Tidke also made it clear that Paresh’s move has caused a lot of damage to the film and legal action against him is certain. He said, ‘A lot of money has been spent on the cast, crew, senior actors, shooting and other preparations. In such a situation, serious legal action will be taken against Paresh Rawal.’

Now it remains to be seen whether Paresh Rawal sticks to his decision or returns to play the character of Baburao in Hera Pheri 3.

Stay tuned for more updates on IWMBUZZ.com.