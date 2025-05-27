Akshay Kumar Slams Journalist For Calling Paresh Rawal ‘Foolish’; Says Paresh Will Remain Friend Always

This all happened during the star-studded trailer launch event of Housefull 5 in Mumbai. When the media questioned Akshay Kumar on Paresh Rawal‘s exit from Hera Pheri 3, he not only defended his old friend but also gave a strong reply to a journalist who called Paresh Rawal “foolish”.

Akshay Kumar said – “It is not right to use such words”

At the event, when a reporter said that many people on social media are calling Paresh Rawal a fool because he left the film, Akshay immediately reacted and said:

“First of all, I would like to say that it is absolutely not right to use such a word, ‘foolish’ for my co-star. I don’t like it. I have been working with him for the last 30-32 years. We are very good friends and he is a great artist.” “This is not a joke”

Akshay further said that this matter is not a joke or something to be discussed in public, but it is a serious issue.

“I respect him a lot. And whatever is happening will be decided in the court. I cannot talk much about this serious matter here.”

Paresh Rawal has recently distanced himself from Hera Pheri 3, due to which Akshay Kumar’s production company Cape of Good Films has suffered losses. The company claims that Paresh Rawal was given Rs 11 lakh as a signing amount and he also shot the teaser of the film. But due to his sudden withdrawal from the film, the shooting schedule got disrupted and there was a huge financial loss.

On this, Cape of Good Films has demanded compensation of ₹ 25 crore from Paresh Rawal.

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal also broke his silence and wrote on social media:

“My lawyer Amit Naik has sent a proper reply regarding my exit and termination of the contract. Everything will become clear after reading the reply.”

If reports are to be believed, Paresh Rawal has returned the amount of 11 lakhs with 15% interest and also paid a little extra. It is being said that his total remuneration for this film was ₹15 crore.

While the trailer event of Housefull 5 brought a celebratory atmosphere, the controversy over Hera Pheri 3 became a big part of the discussion. Akshay Kumar standing up for his co-star proves that relationships in the film industry are not just limited to the screen, but friendship and respect also matter.

“We are good friends, and will remain so.” – Akshay Kumar

