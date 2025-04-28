Paresh Rawal on Feeling Suffocated as ‘Hera Pheri’s Baburao

Paresh Rawal’s portrayal of Babu Rao in the film Hera Pheri continues to be widely recognized, but the actor recently shared that the role also came with challenges. In a conversation with The Lallantop, Rawal spoke about feeling boxed into comic roles after the film’s popularity.

Describing the impact, Rawal likened it to wearing a “noose around the neck.” He revealed that in 2007, a year after Phir Hera Pheri released, he approached filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj. Rawal expressed a desire to shed the strong comic image that had formed around him. He asked Bharadwaj if he could offer a different kind of role, possibly within the same physical appearance, but allowing him to explore another side of his craft.

“Every project that came my way had the Hera Pheri shadow,” Rawal said, adding that he wanted to avoid being stuck in the same character mold. “I am an actor. I don’t want to be trapped,” he added.

Rawal also mentioned reaching out to director R Balki in 2022 with a similar request. He conveyed his wish to break away from the established image. Even if the look remained unchanged, he hoped to perform a different character. Rawal said that while the affection from audiences is meaningful, the repetitive nature of roles led to a sense of suffocation. “I want liberation from this,” he admitted.

Meanwhile, fans of the original film have something to look forward to. In January, filmmaker Priyadarshan confirmed that he would direct Hera Pheri 3, bringing back the original trio — Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty. The first film, released in 2000, grew into a cult favorite, while the sequel in 2006 was directed by Neeraj Vora.

Rawal’s comments offer a glimpse into the complicated aftermath of portraying an iconic character.