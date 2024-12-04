Reports: Comedian Sunil Pal found safe after hours of search; wife clarifies new development

Comedian Sunil Pal, who caused concern by going missing for several hours on Tuesday, has been safely located. His wife, Sarita Pal, grew increasingly anxious when she was unable to reach him and took the initiative to contact the police for assistance in finding him. After a few hours of uncertainty and worry, Sunil finally connected with his family, reassuring them that he was safe and on his way back home. The family can now breathe a sigh of relief knowing he is alright.

According to Viral Bhayani, Sarita confirmed the update, stating, “Sunil ji se baat ho gayee. He has spoken to the police” (I have spoken to Sunil ji. He has also spoken to the police). We take this reference for our story here.

Film trade analyst Girish Wankhede added that Sunil informed him there had been a problem, but he is now safe. “But he is out of it. He is now taking a flight from Delhi to Mumbai,”

Wankhede quoted him as saying. A senior police official, Daya Nayak from Unit 9 Crime Branch, also confirmed that Sunil was found safe and is returning home. “The actor was found safe and is now returning home. They are now investigating on the facts of the case,” Nayak stated.

For the uninitiated, Sunil Pal had gone out of Mumbai for a show and was expected to return on December 3. When he did not get back home, his wife panicked and started looking for him. Sunil Pal is known for his comic acumen and has been seen in the TV show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.