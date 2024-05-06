Karan Johar calls out comedian for mimicking him in ‘poor taste’; is it directed to Ketan Singh in ‘Madness Machayenge’?

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been rather vocal about an array of things lately which range from talking about botox, star treatment, delusions that some actors have and so on. Even though, the filmmaker never takes names or calls out anyone in particular, his stories and comments lead to everyone scratching their heads as to who exactly are they aimed at.

However, being a little more direct than usual this time, Johar went on to express his disappointment about a specific thing. He went on to write on his Instagram story that he was upset watching a popular TV reality show on a respectable channel where he was mimicked but mainly because the mimicry was done in ‘poor taste.’ He also mentioned that this kind of behavior and mimicry, he expects from trolls but did not anticipate it to be in the industry itself. Evidently, Johar did not name the channel or the comedian but several users were quick to remark and assume it was actor Ketan Singh, who plays a recurring role and mimics him on the Sony TV show, Madness Machayenge – India Ko Hasayenge.

His story read, “I was sitting and watching television with my mom…and saw a promo of a reality comedy show on a supposedly respectable channel… a comic was mimicking me in exceptionally poor taste…I expect this from trolls and faceless and nameless people but when your own industry can disrespect someone who has been in the business for over 25 years it speaks volumes about the times we live in…this doesn’t even anger me it just makes me sad!”

TV czarina and film producer Ekta Kapoor was quick to share the same and also extend her support saying, Happened so many times! Ugly humour sometimes on shows. And even at award functions. And then they expect you to attend! Karan, please ask them to imitate one movie or classic of yours,” Ekta wrote. Karan reposted the story and replied, “Love you Ektu.”

As mentioned, even though names weren’t taken, this is about Ketan Singh mimicking him when he does the character in a segment called ‘Toffee With Churan’ on the Sony TV show, where a lot of Johar’s real-life decisions and comments are taken a dig at.