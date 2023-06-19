Exclusive: The Kerala Story fame Adah Sharma to feature in ZEE5 series Sunflower 2

Actress Adah Sharma who has recently been bagging all the applauses and appreciation for her effective portrayal in the role of Shalini Unnikrishnan aka Fatima Ba in the recent hit film The Kerala Story, will again be in the limelight as she has a big role to play in the upcoming web series Sunflower 2. Yes, we hear that Adah has joined the ZEE5 series in its Season 2 cast. The series is produced by Reliance Entertainment.

Sunflower the black comedy which revolved around the murder of an inmate in a middle-class housing society in Mumbai by the name Sunflower, had a great ensemble cast that was led by Sunil Grover. Ranvir Shorey, Radha Bhatt, Girish Kulkarni, Mukul Chadda, Shonali Nagrani, Sonal Jha, Ashish Vidyarthi and others were in the prime cast The series was appreciated for its intriguing storytelling and humour quotient.

We now hear of Adah Sharma bagging a prime role in Sunflower 2.

Yes, you heard it right!!

As per a reliable source, “After the success of The Kerala Story, Adah will be seen in a very differently placed role in Sunflower 2.”

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the spokesperson at ZEE5, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Adah is known for her portrayals in films Rana Vikrama, Garam, Kshanam, Commando 2, Kalki, Bypass Road, Selfiee etc.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.