ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: The Kerala Story fame Adah Sharma to feature in ZEE5 series Sunflower 2

Adah Sharma who engaged the audiences with her impactful portrayal recently in The Kerala Story, will be seen playing a pivotal role in ZEE5's Sunflower in its Season 2.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 Jun,2023 16:10:41
Exclusive: The Kerala Story fame Adah Sharma to feature in ZEE5 series Sunflower 2

Actress Adah Sharma who has recently been bagging all the applauses and appreciation for her effective portrayal in the role of Shalini Unnikrishnan aka Fatima Ba in the recent hit film The Kerala Story, will again be in the limelight as she has a big role to play in the upcoming web series Sunflower 2. Yes, we hear that Adah has joined the ZEE5 series in its Season 2 cast. The series is produced by Reliance Entertainment.

Sunflower the black comedy which revolved around the murder of an inmate in a middle-class housing society in Mumbai by the name Sunflower, had a great ensemble cast that was led by Sunil Grover. Ranvir Shorey, Radha Bhatt, Girish Kulkarni, Mukul Chadda, Shonali Nagrani, Sonal Jha, Ashish Vidyarthi and others were in the prime cast The series was appreciated for its intriguing storytelling and humour quotient.

We now hear of Adah Sharma bagging a prime role in Sunflower 2.

Yes, you heard it right!!

As per a reliable source, “After the success of The Kerala Story, Adah will be seen in a very differently placed role in Sunflower 2.”

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the spokesperson at ZEE5, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Adah is known for her portrayals in films Rana Vikrama, Garam, Kshanam, Commando 2, Kalki, Bypass Road, Selfiee etc.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
I see myself as a very strong contender in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Akanksha Puri
I see myself as a very strong contender in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Akanksha Puri
Exclusive: Maitree fame Gantavya Sharma to feature in Netflix series Kohrra
Exclusive: Maitree fame Gantavya Sharma to feature in Netflix series Kohrra
I am similar to my father in many ways: Barkha Singh
I am similar to my father in many ways: Barkha Singh
Mindful eating is the best way to good fitness: Piya Valecha
Mindful eating is the best way to good fitness: Piya Valecha
I prioritize hard work over luck: Paridhi Sharma
I prioritize hard work over luck: Paridhi Sharma
Amit Singh Thakur talks about his new short film ‘A Day Before Son’s Wedding’
Amit Singh Thakur talks about his new short film ‘A Day Before Son’s Wedding’
Latest Stories
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi and Rishi get trapped in outhouse
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi and Rishi get trapped in outhouse
“When you realize that nobody is listening to you, somewhere you need to make your voice heard,” Aaliya Siddiqui On Going To Bigg Boss
“When you realize that nobody is listening to you, somewhere you need to make your voice heard,” Aaliya Siddiqui On Going To Bigg Boss
I have got the best complement for Afghani Chicken: Varun Kasturia
I have got the best complement for Afghani Chicken: Varun Kasturia
Jannat Zubair Starts Countdown To Her New Work; Poses In Arabic Look
Jannat Zubair Starts Countdown To Her New Work; Poses In Arabic Look
Ananth Mahadevan’s The Storyteller To Open London Indian Film Festival
Ananth Mahadevan’s The Storyteller To Open London Indian Film Festival
Movie Buzz: Rashmika Mandanna allegedly duped by manager of Rs 80 lakhs, Kajal Aggarwal shares first look of upcoming project
Movie Buzz: Rashmika Mandanna allegedly duped by manager of Rs 80 lakhs, Kajal Aggarwal shares first look of upcoming project
Read Latest News