Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey needs no introduction. The actor, who has carved a niche in the industry with his exceptional work in projects like Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, Half Girlfriend, Chhapaak, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Haseen Dillruba, will be seen hosting a new show.

As per a credible source, Vikrant will anchor the upcoming Amazon miniTV project Crime Aaj Kal. The series is being produced by Optimystix Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd. It is directed by Subbu. The series will have varied stories of crime.

We have till now reported exclusively about actors Darshan Dave, Mohit Duseja, Narasimhaa Yogi, Simran Tomar, Jiya Rao, Vibhuti Thakur and Naeem Khan playing crucial roles in the series.

