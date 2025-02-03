Fans want Rasha Thadani, not Khushi Kapoor oposite Ibrahim Ali Khan

Karan Johar recently shared a commercial featuring Lakshya and Rasha Thadani, followed by an official announcement for Netflix’s upcoming project Nadaaniyan. The film will mark the acting debut of Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, alongside Khushi Kapoor. However, soon after the announcement, fans took to the comments section, expressing their preference for a different pairing.

Many viewers voiced their opinion that Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon, should be cast opposite Ibrahim instead of Khushi. Comments flooded in, with fans suggesting that Rasha and Ibrahim would make a more dynamic on-screen pair. One user wrote, “Rasha and Ibrahim will look so good together.” Another added, “Please cast Rasha with Ibrahim in a full-on entertainer with songs like Rocky Aur Rani.” Others echoed similar sentiments, urging Johar to consider the pairing for a future project.

The anticipation surrounding Ibrahim’s debut is already high, given his family legacy and the fact that he is being introduced under the Dharma Productions banner. Khushi Kapoor, who made her debut in The Archies, is also drawing attention for her role in Nadaaniyan.

While the casting decisions for Nadaaniyan are final, the overwhelming demand for an Ibrahim-Rasha pairing indicates that audiences are eager to see fresh on-screen chemistry. Whether the two will be cast together in a future project remains to be seen, but for now, fans continue to campaign for their ideal pairing.