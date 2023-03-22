Amazon miniTV’s latest show, Hunter- Tootega Nahi Todega, has been the talk of the town right from the moment it has been announced. It has all the ingredients for a power-packed thriller, right from slick action, Suniel Shetty’s swag and style, Esha Deol’s confidence & passion, the show premise, etc. and a lot more, the 8 episodic series is an amalgamation of Bollywood action drama accompanied by new age thriller presupposition. Featuring captivating characters played by the action star Suniel Shetty alongside Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, and Barkha Bisht among many others, the show is bound to keep audiences hooked till the very end. Directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra and produced by Yoodlee films – the film division of Saragama, Hunter- Tootega Nahi Todega is streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free, available within Amazon’s shopping app and Fire TV.

While immediately after the trailer drop, audiences went all out expressing their excitement for the action star – Suniel Shetty and how the series looked promising. Let us quickly run through reasons why you should experience going on a gunt with Suniel Shetty in Hunter-Tootega Nahi Todega.

1. INTENSE ACTION WITH NUANCES OF EMOTION

Hunter-Tootega Nahi Todega’s action-packed trailer showed off blazing guns and high-octane scenes, but the series also has a compelling emotional narrative that will keep the viewers hooked and grounded while watching the series. Every episode witnesses various emotions, situations that one might be able to relate to.

2. ICONIC AND POWERFUL DIALOGUES

With a nostalgic music playing in the bakground, scene 1 showcases Suniel Shetty dreaming and questioning “Ye Sab Kya Hai? Ye Sab Itna Acha Kyun Hai?” to a reality check of his grim “Galat,” in his deep baritone voice serves a purpose to the larger meaning of the much-anticipated action-packed series. Rahul Dev’s (inspector Hooda) “Ab Toh Tu Khatam” keeps the audience wondering about inspector Hooda’s intentions as he questions Vikram – “Kab Tak Bhagte Rahoge, Vikram?” The crime-thriller is set to steal the limelight with its impeccable dialogue delivery. The powerful dialogue “4 Peg Whiskey, 5 Lakh Ka Nuksaan, Ek Barbaad Zindagi — Superhero Banne Ki Aasaan Recipe,” leaves us with our guessing game on.

3. MEGASTAR SUNIEL SHETTY BACK ON SCREEN

Suniel Shetty is back in action avatar with this high impact action thriller drama as a tough cop – ACP Vikram. The one-man army that he is, it is always a treat to watch the action star on screen as he brings pure intensity and makes the viewers believe in his character. The audience will accompany him on his journey through Mumbai’s seedy lanes as he searches for a missing woman while juggling his past and future. Hunter-Toodega Nahi Todega is an action-packed treat for Suniel Shetty fans.

4. TIMELESS SONGS THAT WILL TAKE YOU ON A NOSTALGIA TRIP

Taking us back down the memory lane, the series is sure to leave a mark on all age groups. The iconic Bollywood songs by Saregama makes the show premise stand out among other crime genre shows. From “Rang Barse”, and “Jeena yaha marna yaha” to “Chahe koi mujhe jungle kahe”, the series is sure to evoke certain emotions and leave us wanting for more such iconic songs.

5. IT’S FREE:

Yes! You read it right. Why pay for expensive monthly plans for different entertainment platforms when you can get such high impact action thriller show for free on Amazon miniTV inside your Amazon Shopping app. So, what are you waiting for?

Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega is currently streaming on Amazon miniTV for free, available within Amazon’s shopping app and Fire TV.