Government bans ALTBalaji, ULLU and more for explicit content

The government has recently moved to block several apps and websites, accusing them of hosting inappropriate, offensive, and adult-oriented content. Among those affected are platforms such as ALTBalaji, ULLU, Big Shots App, Desiflix, Boomex, Navarasa Lite, and Gulab App, according to official sources.

This action is part of a broader initiative to impose stricter regulations on digital platforms and curb the spread of explicit material on the internet.

Earlier this year, in April, the Supreme Court issued notices to the central government and major digital companies in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). The PIL called for action to tackle the growing issue of sexually explicit content on streaming services and social media networks.

Notices were sent to major players like Netflix, Amazon Prime, ULLU, ALTT, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, among others.

According to the news agency PTI, the bench, led by Justices B.R. Gavai and Augustine George Masih, acknowledged the significance of the petition but stated that it was not within the court’s jurisdiction. “It’s not our domain, you take action,” the court remarked.