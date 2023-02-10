ALTBalaji the on-demand streaming platform which was founded by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor in the year 2017 will see a change in management now. Ekta Kapoor announced this big development on social media today, as she stepped down from her position as the head of the company.

As we know, ALTBalaji as a streaming platform had a great start in which viewers were served a wide range of entertaining concepts in all these years. ALTBalaji has had a great success story to tell with diversified programs with all the big stars paving way for big milestones. However, the streaming platform had seen its down too in the last few years.

Ekta Kapoor in her post welcomed Vivek Kota as the new Chief Business Officer of ALTBalaji.

You can get a glimpse of Ekta Kapoor’s announcement here.

Good luck team #alt !!!! ♥️🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿!!!! Will always share ur posts n lend any support needed !!! Let’s welcome the new management

Indeed, ALTBalaji has seen a great phase under the leadership of Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. As they say, the show must go on!!

And now, we join Ekta in wishing the new head and family of ALT Balaji with continued success and growth!!

