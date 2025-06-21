Jannat Zubair Visits Meta Office in Delhi, Shares Her Journey With Budding Creators

Actress and social media sensation Jannat Zubair recently visited the Meta Office in Delhi, where she interacted with emerging creators along with the team of Meta and Unilever India. Jannat openly shared her career, challenges on the way to success, learnings and her experiences in the digital world.

Jannat shared pictures of this event on Instagram and wrote, “Had a great time at the Meta office in Delhi sharing insights, stories, and real conversations with budding creators. Loved talking about my journey, what’s worked, what hasn’t, and everything in between – alongside the team from Meta and Unilever India. Grateful for the space and the energy!”

View Instagram Post 1: Jannat Zubair Visits Meta Office in Delhi, Shares Her Journey With Budding Creators

On this occasion, Jannat wore a green block print sleeveless long dress. Her subtle makeup and tie-up hairstyle made her look elegant and refreshing.

Talking about the work front, Jannat is currently seen in the reality show The Traitors streaming on Amazon Prime Video, which is hosted by Karan Johar. The audience is liking Jannat’s game planning and social strategy in the show.

Jannat Zubair is not only a talented actress but has also become a big inspiration for young digital creators.

Stay tuned for more updates only on IWMBuzz.com.