Karan Johar is getting ready for the new season of his smash-hit talk show Koffee With Karan. Preparation are on to lock in the dates, probably August-September , for Season 8.

In the meanwhile here is what we know about the next season: the super-celebrity guests would be a mix of the fresh and the familiar. Shah Rukh Khan who did not appear in Season 7, but has appeared in all other seasons, is likely to kick off Season 8 talking about the smash success of Pathaan.

Also, sources say there will be more emphasis on the South side.

“Stars from the South are now very much a part of the pan-India stardom. Karan Johar will be inviting Yash(of KGF), Allu Arjun(Pushpa) and Rishab Pant(Kantara) with their respective wives,” says a source.

There will be new segments and a complete change of décor.

All in all, more power, more glamour and, yes, more scandalous revelations in Season 8 of Koffee With Karan.