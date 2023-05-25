ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Nimrat Kaur Wiser About Child Psychology After School of Lies

Nimrat Kaur is one of the finest and most admired actresses and performing artistes in the country at present. She will be next seen in School Of Lies on Disney Plus Hotstar and we are super excited. Read this for more updates

Author: Subhash K Jha
25 May,2023 11:16:23
Nimrat Kaur Wiser About Child Psychology After School of Lies

School of Lies is a drama thriller set in the fictional town of Dalton, surrounded by hills where a young 12-year-old boy goes missing from a private boarding school, and the subsequent domino effect it has , as the truth is only as complex, as simple. A tale of shame, anger and grief, the narrative explores various stakeholders as the mystery unfolds- young boys on the cusp of adulthood, an aging teacher with a terrible secret, a distant counselor with a moral conflict and a panicking mother in denial.

School of Lies is also the story of two young explorers as they discover life and magic. Wrapped in the mystery of a missing child, this thriller is headlined by Nimrat Kaur, Aamir Bashir, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Sonali Kulkarni and Jitendra Joshi. Inspired by true events and produced by BBC Studios, School of Lies is created by Ishani Banerjee and Avinash Arun Dhaware, directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting 2nd June 2023.

Nimrat Kaur, playing the character of Nandita Mehra, the school counselor , says she is now wiser about child psychology. “With the shoot of School of Lies, I learnt about the layered complexities of children and how they can reveal a new side to them every step of the way.”

The series inspired by real life events, lays vare the closed gates of a fictional boarding school. Nimrat loved playing the counsellor. “Playing the highly complex role of a guidance counselor in this establishment with the dilemma of having to choose between the right and the necessary path of action in unprecedented life situations was not only tremendously rewarding but an experience that’ll forever be close to my heart.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Nimrat Kaur Turns A Year Older
Nimrat Kaur Turns A Year Older
Sonam Kapoor to Vidya Balan: Bollywood Divas who wowed audiences at overseas events wearing traditional sarees
Sonam Kapoor to Vidya Balan: Bollywood Divas who wowed audiences at overseas events wearing traditional sarees
Television Diva Nimrat Kaur To Enter Bigg Boss 16 And Has Suffered From Body Shaming To Brain Burnout
Television Diva Nimrat Kaur To Enter Bigg Boss 16 And Has Suffered From Body Shaming To Brain Burnout
From Priyanka Chopra to Sonam Kapoor, celebs have all opted for Bottega Veneta
From Priyanka Chopra to Sonam Kapoor, celebs have all opted for Bottega Veneta
Nimrat Kaur And Her Theatre Roots
Nimrat Kaur And Her Theatre Roots
Nimrat Kaur Welcomes Her New Beast, Her Range Rover
Nimrat Kaur Welcomes Her New Beast, Her Range Rover
Latest Stories
Revisiting Balki’s Summer-Autumn Romance As It Turns 16
Revisiting Balki’s Summer-Autumn Romance As It Turns 16
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi and Jahaan decide to disclose their relationship to Elahi’s father
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi and Jahaan decide to disclose their relationship to Elahi’s father
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir saves Prachi from getting kidnapped
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir saves Prachi from getting kidnapped
Take cues from Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen’s quintessential style files
Take cues from Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen’s quintessential style files
Inside Jasmin Bhasin’s magical evenings, watch
Inside Jasmin Bhasin’s magical evenings, watch
“Dear Nits…”, Nakuul Mehta drops heart-wrenching post for late Nitesh Pandey
“Dear Nits…”, Nakuul Mehta drops heart-wrenching post for late Nitesh Pandey
Read Latest News