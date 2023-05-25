Nimrat Kaur Wiser About Child Psychology After School of Lies

Nimrat Kaur is one of the finest and most admired actresses and performing artistes in the country at present. She will be next seen in School Of Lies on Disney Plus Hotstar and we are super excited. Read this for more updates

School of Lies is a drama thriller set in the fictional town of Dalton, surrounded by hills where a young 12-year-old boy goes missing from a private boarding school, and the subsequent domino effect it has , as the truth is only as complex, as simple. A tale of shame, anger and grief, the narrative explores various stakeholders as the mystery unfolds- young boys on the cusp of adulthood, an aging teacher with a terrible secret, a distant counselor with a moral conflict and a panicking mother in denial.

School of Lies is also the story of two young explorers as they discover life and magic. Wrapped in the mystery of a missing child, this thriller is headlined by Nimrat Kaur, Aamir Bashir, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Sonali Kulkarni and Jitendra Joshi. Inspired by true events and produced by BBC Studios, School of Lies is created by Ishani Banerjee and Avinash Arun Dhaware, directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting 2nd June 2023.

Nimrat Kaur, playing the character of Nandita Mehra, the school counselor , says she is now wiser about child psychology. “With the shoot of School of Lies, I learnt about the layered complexities of children and how they can reveal a new side to them every step of the way.”

The series inspired by real life events, lays vare the closed gates of a fictional boarding school. Nimrat loved playing the counsellor. “Playing the highly complex role of a guidance counselor in this establishment with the dilemma of having to choose between the right and the necessary path of action in unprecedented life situations was not only tremendously rewarding but an experience that’ll forever be close to my heart.”