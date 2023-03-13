As Nimrat Kaur turns a year older she shares her birthday plans .”I’m celebrating my birthday with my whole family in Delhi. My extended family has flown from Canada to celebrate my birthday and all of us are going for lunch together. Every year I look forward to celebrating my birthday as the entire family is together. We’re all meeting after a long time and I’m very excited to see them.”

She further adds, “It’s going to be a short quick celebration as I’m going to leave for a project soon. It’s a project with an actor I’ve always wanted to work with. I’m super excited to share the special day with my family.”

Namrata will soon be seen in Happy Teachers’ Day which is a social thriller directed by National Award-winning director Mikhil Musale and presented by Dinesh Vijan.