Theater work of Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur, the popular and talented beauty, is one of the popular Bollywood actresses. She rose to fame after showcasing her exceptional acting talent in movies like ‘The Lunchbox’, ‘Airlift’. She has additionally acted in ‘Homeland’. Nimrat hails from the theatre. No wonder, which is why she is so flawlessly awesome.

From her presentation in Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Peddlers’ which got screened at the Cannes film festival in 2012 to her ebb and flow portrayal of Rebecca Yedlin, in the second sequel of American arrangement ‘Wayward Pines’, Nimrat has truly hit the films. She has probably the best movies and TV arrangements credited to her name; however, it is her involvement in theatre that has made her into this skilled entertainer who does everything with artistic tint and magnificence.

During her school years, she has done a considerable amount of shows and exhibitions and once she moved to Mumbai, she acted in some awesome plays like ‘All About Women’ and furthermore in ‘Baghdad’.

