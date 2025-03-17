Orry & Seven Others Face Legal Action for Consuming Alcohol in Katra

Orhan Awatramani, widely recognized as Orry, has been named in a police case along with seven others for allegedly consuming alcohol at a hotel in Katra, the base camp for the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. The area follows strict regulations prohibiting alcohol and non-vegetarian food, and the incident has led to public backlash.

Among those involved is Russian national Anastasila Arzamaskina, who was part of the group. The First Information Report (FIR No. 72/25) was registered at Katra Police Station, listing Orry, Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli, and Arzamaskina as the accused. They are being investigated for breaching district orders and allegedly offending religious sentiments.

Authorities have stated that a special investigative team was set up under senior officers, including SP Katra, Dy SP Katra, and SHO Katra. Notices will be issued, requiring all accused to participate in the probe. SSP Reasi Paramvir Singh reiterated that any violations of religious site regulations, including the consumption of alcohol or drugs, would be met with strict legal action.

The incident has also drawn reactions from political figures. Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir, condemned the act, stating that it was inappropriate for public figures to be involved in such activities at a significant pilgrimage location. He supported the police’s decision to file an FIR and urged authorities to ensure that appropriate legal measures are taken against those responsible.

The case has sparked debate, with many calling for stricter enforcement of rules in religious zones. The investigation is ongoing, and further developments are expected in the coming days.