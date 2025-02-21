Orry confirmed as first contestant of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’

The upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has started generating buzz, with reports confirming Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, as the first contestant of Season 15. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will once again host the stunt-based reality show, which is expected to begin production in May 2025.

According to journalist Vickey Lalwani, Orry has signed the contract and will be taking part in the new season. Best known as a social media influencer and fashion enthusiast, this will be Orry’s first time as a full-time participant in a reality show. Previously, he made guest appearances on Bigg Boss 17 and Laughter Chefs 1.

With Khatron Ke Khiladi featuring physically and mentally demanding stunts, viewers will see Orry step out of his comfort zone. The show challenges participants with high-risk tasks involving heights, water, and wildlife. It remains to be seen how he adapts to these extreme situations.

Meanwhile, several television personalities have reportedly been approached for the show. Names such as Chum Darang, Eisha Singh, Bhavika Sharma, Siddharth Nigam, Elvish Yadav, Gulki Joshi, and Avinash Mishra are rumored to be in talks for participation.

If the reports are accurate, the fifteenth season will premiere around June or July 2025. Fans are eager to see how the new set of contestants perform under pressure, and Orry’s inclusion adds further anticipation. The official contestant list is yet to be announced, but excitement around the show continues to grow.