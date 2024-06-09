Orry Reunites With His ‘Favourite Muffin’ Ananya Panday, Says, ‘So Happy We Are Friends Again’

Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, can be spotted at every Bollywood party posing with famous celebs such as Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Salman Khan, and many more. Aside from that, he is noted for his eccentric manner, which differentiates him from the others. A few days ago, Orry uploaded a video introducing himself in his relevance room and threw out Ananya Panday since she is more famous than him. Recently, Orry astonished fans by reuniting with Ananya Panday at Tania Shroff’s party. Check out the photos below!

Orry And Ananya Panday’s Reunion Picture-

Taking to his Instagram post, the Internet sensation looked stylish in a blue and white tie-dye-printed oversized T-shirt paired with light blue jeans. He styled his look with curly open tresses and a blushy face.

On the other hand, Ananya Panday looked gorgeous in a beige strappy, sleeveless bodycon dress. She rounded off her look with a middle-parted wavy open hairstyle, minimal makeup with peach eyeshadow, shimmery blushy cheeks, and matte lips. In the photo, they both appeared at Tania Shroff’s party. The actress shows her back curvy physique, and Orry poses closely while gazing at the camera with a killer attitude.

As he shared a sweet picture on Instagram, he captioned her post, with a hug emoji: “Sugar is always better than vinegar, so happy we are friends again, my favourite mainstream muffin.”

Orry and Ananya Panday’s recent reunion has caught the attention of fans. In a heartfelt post, Orry referred to Ananya as his “Favourite Muffin” and expressed his happiness about rekindling their friendship. This warm and affectionate message highlights the joy of their renewed bond and has delighted their followers.

