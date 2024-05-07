Make This Summer Playful With Orry’s New Red-and-blonde Hair Color

Do you know Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani? Yes, you guessed it right, the one who can be seen at every Bollywood party posing with all the big stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Salman Khan, and many more. Though he has not appeared in any ads or films, his relationship with the biggies makes him the talk of the town. Besides that, he is known for his quirky style, which makes him different from the rest. Recently, Orry stunned fans with his summer look, dying his hair in red and blonde.

Taking to his Instagram profile, Orry treated his fans with a glimpse of his new look in a tri-color hairstyle. The social media influencer opted for black hair on the top, while in the middle, he colored his hair a blonde shade. The popping red color towards the end gave him a playful vibe. With a new season comes a new vibe, which can be seen clearly through Orry’s New Look for Summer.

Orry clicked several selfies flaunting his new hair color, which suited his rich look in a plain black T-shirt paired with a black leather jacket and matching pants. His fierce expression and edgy look left the onlookers mesmerized. His caption was amazing: “I can see the way, I see the way you look at me, And even when you look away, I know you think of me.”