Pooja Bhatt reunites with Suniel Shetty for Lionsgate India’s upcoming thriller

After actor Suniel Shetty confirmed to be a part of an upcoming thriller last week, the stakes are now higher as another popular face has joined the cast. None other than Pooja Bhatt has been confirmed to join the action-thriller, which is a Lionsgate India project.

Lately, Bhatt has been on a roll and appeared in an array of projects with powerful roles that ranges from Bombay Begums to Big Girls Don’t Cry and even participated in Bigg Boss OTT 2 last year.

She is best remembered for her roles in films like Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin, Sadak, Sir, Zakhm and many more from the 90s.

Now, she will be reuniting with Suniel Shetty, where they previously worked in the 1997 mega war film, Border even though they did not share screen space.

Stating in a statement, on her upcoming project with Lionsgate, she said, “I have always had the privilege and made the choice to portray empowered women on screen. I was immediately drawn to this character for the sheer power, depth & empathy she exudes. Her ability to take a stand for what she believes in and face challenges head-on is something I connect with on a personal level. Can’t wait for audiences to see this new avatar.”

Not much has been known about this project so far but given how the cast is shaping up to be, it certainly seems one to watch out for.