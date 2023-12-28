Raj-DK Return With Sequel To Guns & Gulaabs

In response to the curiosity and excitement from fans of the series Guns & Gulaab , Raj & DK will once again gear up to transport viewers into the delicious realm of Gulaabganj where love, laughter and lunacy collide in a whirlwind of 1990s chaos!

An ode to Hindi cinema in the nineties, the first season of Guns & Gulaabs became an instant hit, creating pop culture moments with memes of its quirky characters and dialogues.

Speaking about renewing Guns & Gulaabs for Season 2, filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK said, “We’ve always believed that this wicked genre mash, ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ held tremendous potential to entertain, we found the perfect partners to bring it to life. We are humbled by the love that season 1 has received and are excited about season 2. While we’ll keep the details under wraps for now, we will work hard on an adventure that’ll be wilder and more delicious than the first one.”

Raj Kumar Rao will reprise his role of Paana Tipu, an obsessive lover and a reluctant heir to a ruling gang. Although when the second season will release on the streaming platform is yet to be determined, Rao’s dates are getting blocked for the shooting which is set to begin in early 2024.

The second season of Guns & Gulaabs will a bring Rao, and the Raj and DK team together for the third time.