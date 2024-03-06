From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajkumar Rao to Hansal Mehta, industry celebs shower love on Excel Entertainment’s Madgaon Express trailer!

The trailer of Madgaon Express, a production by Excel Entertainment, has recently been released and is capturing the hearts of the audience with its immense interest and hilarious talent. Every scene is packed with laughter, and the star cast is both interesting and talented, with a fun-filled story to match. This trailer proves that in his directorial debut, Kunal Kemmu is ready to take the audience on a humorous and adventurous ride to Goa. The audience has loved the trailer, and industry celebrities are also showing it immense love. Here is how industry celebrities are praising the Madgaon Express trailer.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media and shared the trailer and wrote –

“Love it looks so much fun @kunalkemmu’

Rajkumar Rao took to his social media –

@kunalkemmu Congratulations Bhai, what a stellar debut and what a great cast!

Sandeepa Dhar took to her social media shared the trailer and wrote –

“What a fun trailer @kunalkemmu Can’t wait to watch this ”

Hansal Mehta also shared the trailer on his social media and wrote –

“Hit already @kunalkemmu

This one’s an absolute blast!

@pratikgandhiofficial @divyenndu @avinashtiwary15

Too good you guys are!”

Zoa Morani took to her social media and shared the trailer and praised the director Kunal Kemmu and said,

“Toooooo gooood @kunalkemmu

cant wait !!!!!”

Taking to her Instagram, Patralekhaa also hailed the trailer –

@kunalkemmu this is such a banging trailer but never expected anything lesser from you anyway. You are such a talented dedicated actor. Congratulations for adding one more feather in your cap.. Director Saab

I love this movie all the more because I can see so many friends in it @pratikgandhiofficial @divyenndu @norafatehi @avinashtiwary15

Neha Dhupia also shared the trailer and wrote –

“Officially hillarious SO proud of you @kunalkemmu”

Madgaon Express is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, directed and written by Kunal Kemmu, and is all set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024.