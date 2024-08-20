”Stree 2’s mega success is the success for Hindi cinema” – Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar is always known to celebrate and applaud Hindi cinema whenever a film does really well at the box office or otherwise – irrespective of the scale of the film of even if it isn’t a Dharma film. In fact, the filmmaker, time and again celebrates a big win for a Hindi film like his own, and goes on to shower words of love and appreciation.

As known, Stree 2 has broken several box-office records and its collection stands at Rs 228+ cr.

Celebrating this special feat, Karan Johar went on to pen a long note celebrating the main people involved, as he said, “The JUGGERNAUT MEGA BLOCKBUSTER SUCCESS of STREE2 is not just a celebration for @maddockfilms but must be viewed as celebration of Hindi cinema and Indian mainstream cinema… in the past few years Hindi cinema has been under scrutiny for combatting box office challenges… the post pandemic audience has been evolving and many times difficult to assess … but the mega success of STREE 2 has not only validated the strength of a solid storytelling and rooted content but also affirmed that humongous conviction, bravado and focus on concept, story and a deep rooted connect with an audience will pay rich dividends at the ticket window ! The success also affirms that movies are all about the content creators ! STREE2 is all about @maddockfilms and @amarkaushik and @officialjiostudios and the writing team @nirenbhatt … their belief, talent and strategy has resulted in possibly one of the biggest sucesss stories ever !!!! HINDI CINEMA celebrates STREE2 today and as a producer and story teller I am deeply inspired!!!! Congratulations to the entire cast and crew !!!!! @shraddhakapoor @rajkummar_rao @pankajtripathi @nowitsabhi @sachinjigar @aparshakt”-

Stree 2’s next milestone would be garnering Rs 300 cr, which should be a cakewalk given the current trends, and the fact that no major Hindi movie is released in the next 2 weeks.