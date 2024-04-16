When Rajkummar Rao left producer Bhushan Kumar stunned by staying in character on ‘Srikanth’ sets during the latter’s visit

Actor Rajkummar Rao is always appreciated for the versatility he possesses and exhibits with every new film he does. And as of now, he has been winning hearts with the trailer of Srikanth- Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne. While his performance is already being lauded, the hard work is seen through and through. Recently, Rajkummar shared how he consciously chose to stay in the skin of his character all the time on set.

Interstingly, Rajkummar even recalled an incident when producer Bhushan Kumar visited him on set, but he was so engrossed with his character that he remained in the zone of being Srikanth even as he met Bhushan Kumar.

This stance of the actor left Bhushan Kumar quite impressed and even stunned. At the film’s trailer launch producer Bhushan Kumar had appreciated Rajkummar Rao for his performance in the film.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Presents a T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, ‘Srikanth – Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne’ is directed by Tushar Hiranandani, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

For the uninitiated, Srikanth is the story of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment. He is an Indian entrepreneur who founded Bollant Industries, employing unskilled and differently-abled individuals. Born visually impaired in 1992 near Hyderabad, his life story is inspiring.

Returning to India, Srikanth focused on creating job opportunities for people with disabilities. The film releases nationwide on the 10th of May 2024 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.