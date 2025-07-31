Sara Tendulkar Joins Hands With A Foundation To Empower Special Adults

Sara Tendulkar is the daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. As an active social media user, Sara shared a glimpse into her heartwarming experience of inaugurating new shops for special adults. The diva shared her experience and penned a small note, while the foundation couldn’t thank the starkid enough for her generous step.

A foundation named ‘Together Foundation’ invited Sara to inaugurate two of their new shops, which are managed by special adults. Sharing an adorable photo from the ceremony, the official page of the foundation penned a heartfelt gratitude to Sara, saying, “Memorable day for us! Ms. Sara Tendulkar inaugurated our brand new shops at Together Foundation !.”

At the same time, in the image, the foundation penned a gratitude note saying, “Together Foundation is grateful to Ms. Sara Tendulkar for inaugurating two new shops managed by people with special needs.”

Sara also shared a glimpse from the inauguration ceremony on her Instagram story and wrote, “An honour to be part of such a meaningful milestone with @togetherfoundationtrust.” She also emphasized that these shops offer better opportunities for adults with special needs: “These new shops are a beautiful step towards inclusive employment.”

For the inauguration ceremony, Sara wore a simple yet beautiful lime green salwar suit with beautiful prints. Her desi style with simplicity won hearts, while her pretty smile is just like a cherry on the cake.