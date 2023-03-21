Amazon miniTV- Amazon’s free video streaming service is expanding and diversifying its content library, by presenting newer narratives and foraying into newer genres. Taking the offering and entertainment a step forward, the streaming service today announced its upcoming series ‘Crimes Aaj Kal’ inspired from real events and hosted by none other than Vikrant Massey. The series will give insights on crimes committed by youngsters in India, and every episode with its fresh case will evoke feelings of shock and awe. The series will go live with three episodes starting 24th March, 2023 on Amazon miniTV, followed by a new episode every Friday.

The series delve into a detailed timeline of the events and describing the people involved like characters in a movie. This host-driven series will explore incidents where the youth—whether they are the victim or the offender—have entered a “Dead End” by giving wings to their hatred, anger, emotions of envy and avarice, and their desire for immediate pleasure. Created by Vipul Shah’s Optimystix, the show has been developed by the team who have helmed the extremely popular show, Crime Patrol, Crimes Aaj Kal will feature Vikrant Massey talking and deep diving into the cases and revealing the truth.

Vikrant Massey on being a part of the series said, “I have grown up watching shows like crime patrol, CID, etc. and I am sure many people like me miss watching such shows. It was a surreal feeling when I got the opportunity to host Crimes Aaj Kal. The series focuses on real life stories, situations and incidents that one might never even wonder of. Through the series, viewers can watch stories from across the nation, and witness crimes committed by young fearless criminals.”

Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising said, “We at Amazon miniTV are glad to be able to share real life stories emerging mostly amidst the young generation, allowing viewers to evaluate the issues from a variety of viewpoints within the confines of the real-life situations.”

He further added, “We wanted to bring forth and share with the larger audience the shocking incidents and least expected actions of a human. Joining hands with Optimystix Entertainment for this project was a fabulous experience, and having Vikrant Massey, an incredible human being and a terrific actor host the show, kind of made it a perfect content package.”

Talking about the new title, Vipul D Shah, Founding Chairman & MD, Optimystix Entertainment said, “It is always fascinating to observe how diversely capable the human mind is and to establish a reference point for the numerous psychological explanations that underlie many well-known crime stories. Crimes Aaj Kal focuses on this aspect, underlining teen and youth stories. With riveting stories in each episode and intricate storytelling by our host Vikrant, we hope to make this series a must-watch bringing to light the true stories.”

It’s time to buckle up and get on a ride to solve some mysterious cases with Amazon miniTV!! Produced by Optimystix Entertainment, Crimes Aaj Kal is set to premiere on Amazon miniTV starting March 24 for free within the Amazon shopping app and on Fire TV.