Vote Now: Most Versatile Actor Of The Year (OTT): Barun Sobti, Vijay Varma, Avinash Tiwary, Pankaj Tripathi, Gulshan Devaiah, Adarsh Gourav, Sumeet Vyas

India’s original and biggest web entertainment award, the IWMBuzz Digital Awards, is back to celebrate the excellence of art in web entertainment. After the successful fifth edition, the sixth edition of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards promises to be grand and better.

Digital platforms offer an array of films and shows on demand. The key advantages are convenience, personalization, no prohibition and original content, revolutionizing how audiences consume entertainment. Today, we list the nominees for the Most Versatile Actor Of The Year category at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2024. Check below!

Barun Sobti Vote Now The heartthrob of town, Barun, with his personality and intense roles, makes the audience his fans. From Asur 2, Badtameez Dil to Kohrra, he explored different characters in different genres.

Vijay Varma Vote Now Currently, the actor is grabbing all the attention. From Lust Stories 2, Dahaad, Kaalkot to Murder Mubarak, Vijay Varma can be seen everywhere. Undeniably, his performance is improving day by day.

Avinash Tiwary Vote Now The talented actor in town rose to fame with Khakee—The Bihar Chapter. His top-notch performances in Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, and the recently released Madgaon Express made him the talk of the town.

Pankaj Tripathi Vote Now The Man of the Hour is ruling over hearts with his versatility in different genres. He impressed audiences with his unique roles in Kadak Singh, Main Atal Hoon, OMG 2, and many others.

Gulshan Devaiah Vote Now The powerhouse of talent, Gulshan has appeared in several shows and films, portraying diverse characters. His stints in recently released Guns And Gulaabs, Dahaad, and others brought him into the limelight.

Adarsh Gourav Vote Now Starting his acting journey in My Name Is Khan, the actor has come a long way, and the only reason is his dedication and versatility. He impressed fans with his performances in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Woh Bhi Din The, and others.

Sumeet Vyas Vote Now He is an Indian actor and writer. The actor has been featured in several Bollywood films, including English Vinglish and others. In different films, he has portrayed different characters. Recently, he was seen in Chhatriwali, Mrs Undercover, Sajni Shinde Ka Viral Video, Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, Bambai Meri Jaan, and others, proving him a versatile actor.

Vote Here:https://www.iwmdigitalawards.com/

