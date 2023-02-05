Aditi Bhatia is an Indian Television actress who rose to fame through her role as Ruhi Bhalla in the Star Plus popular show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ featuring Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in the lead pair. Her amazing acting skills on the show were praised by many, which also earned her several other shows such as ‘Khatra Khatra Khatra’ and others. She is quite a fashionista in real life, and her Instagram feed is full of unique fashion and style statements. This makes it clear that she can carry out every look. And here we take you through her heartthrob ensembles in photos.

Corset Crop Top And Denim

Aditi Bhatia exudes hotness in a blue net corset crop top paired with denim pants flaunting her midriff in pictures. The messy hair and makeup added to her beauty in this picture.

Floral Crop Top And White Skirt

Perfect for a vacation vibe, Aditi Bhatia wore an off-shoulder floral pinkish crop top paired with a white mini skirt in sunny weather. The diva looked breathtaking in every style.

Monotone Mini Dress

Aditi Bhatia flaunts a girly glow-in-pink mini dress paired with matching tie-knot heels and rosy makeup for a perfect day out in sunny weather. The way she flipped her attire made fans go flattering over her.

The Saree Wala Glow

Aditi Bhatia, for a change, opted for a blue pastel saree paired with a contrast white blue, a diamond choker, and minimal makeup added to her beauty, making a filmy scene on the street.

The Sharara Show

The gorgeous Aditi styled herself in a white kurta and sharara paired with a bright red dupatta exuding ethnicity in the traditional attire.

Denim On Denim

The actress looked cool and funky in a white turtleneck crop top paired with denim pants and a denim jacket with chunky white shoes that looked monotone and preppy.

Which style did you like the most? Follow IWMBuzz.com.