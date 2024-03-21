Check Out: Anushka Sen Looks Like A Vision In A Black Strapless Gown, See Pics

Digital | Photos

Anushka Sen is a brilliant and versatile actress, dancer, and social media personality who has significantly contributed to the Indian entertainment industry. Her charisma, talent, and dedication continue to captivate admirers on and off-screen. The pretty young actress and social media celebrity looks stunning in her latest images. The actress’s amazing fashion sense boosts her style in any outfit. This time, the diva donned a black strapless gown. Take a look at the following.

Anushka Sen’s Black Strapless Gown Appearance-

The beautiful diva donned a black strapless gown and posted pictures of herself on Instagram. The diva appeared in a black strapless tube-style pleated, midriff-fitted, side ruffle featuring gown. The outfit is from Nour Fathallah. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted tight braided bun hairstyle. The diva opted for glam makeup with greyish shimmery eyeshadow, shimmery highlighted cheeks, and light peach matte lips. She accessories her outfit with a silver floral embroidered necklace, ear studs, and a matching bracelet by All That Glitters and The Antrang Jewels. She flaunts her stunning curved postures in the pictures with a charming attitude. She also announced that the Dil Dosti Dilemma is coming soon on Prime Video.

