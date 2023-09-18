Digital | Releases

Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service has been a part of the hit parade with its path-breaking and diverse content library. Adding yet another feather to its hat, the streaming service today announced its latest show, Builders – a unique one-of-a-kind comedy series that will give viewers an insight into the day-to-day incidents of a gym! Taking the excitement a level higher, Amazon miniTV released the trailer for the young adult drama bound to strike a chord with viewers across India.

Releasing on 22nd September 2023, Builders will accord a heightened dramatic situation but will also leave the viewers in splits with cleverly crafted humor. Following the quest of a naive manager’s struggle to save his gym from a financial fallout with some help from a few countable members, Builders features Swapnil, Ankit Motghare, Anushka Mishra, Vidushi Kaul, Avtar Gill, and many more.

Created by The Screenpatti – a subsidiary under The Viral Fever (TVF), the amusing trailer of Builders unveils how the task of saving the gym falls on the manager, Mandar, who is a very simple-minded guy. The trailer is an amalgamation of fun and drama. While Mandar has been given the task of saving the gym, his simplicity is no match for a business runner which results in him seeking some help from his friends who are also members of the gym. The trailer also shares a glimpse of these friends cum gym members who join the hustle. This dream team includes the ambitious actress Parul, the hopeless romantic Kaameshwar, and the “been there, done that” uncle.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV expressing his thoughts about the show, said, “We at Amazon miniTV aim to deliver unconventional yet relatable content for our viewers.It brings me great joy to bring to the audiences yet another comedy riot- Builders. This unique take on gyms is definitely going to touch your funny nerve.”

Anandeshwar Dwivedi said, “We are delighted to announce the release of our latest series, ‘Builders,’ on Amazon miniTV. This marks another exciting addition to our collaboration with Amazon miniTV, where we have successfully launched several series. We are confident that the audience will find ‘Builders’ to be a captivating situational drama, with engaging characters and a witty tone. It is always inspiring to see how our work is received by the national audience, as it fuels our dedication to developing more interesting content, cultivating collaborations with brilliant artists, and extending Amazon miniTV’s remarkable content catalog.”

Trailer link :