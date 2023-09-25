Amazon miniTV presents TVF’s ‘Who’s Your Gynac?’, a light-hearted drama that aims to break the myths surrounding women’s personal health

Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service is ready to add another title to its diverse content library. Offering a dose of laughter served with a side of myth busters, the streaming service today ‘prescribed’ a light-hearted web series – ‘Who’s Your Gynac?’. The show will break down the whole journey of a fresher OB-GYN, who is trying to strike a balance both professionally and personally. Produced and created by The Viral Fever (TVF). the show will see Saba Azad, Karishma Singh and Aaron Arjun Koul in pivotal roles.

The trailer showcases the life of Dr. Vidushi (Saba), who is “an OB without a baby”, but is ready to take on the world with her two best friends Swara (Karishma) and Mehr (Aaron). This trio is poles apart from each other; while Swara is all set to embrace motherhood and on the hunt for an experienced OB-GYN to deliver her baby, Vidushi is excited to deliver her best friend’s baby, who isn’t exactly on-board with that! Mehr on the other hand is a happy-go-lucky person and is continuously encouraging Vidushi to push the envelope in her personal life. Whether Swara will trust Vidushi with her delivery or not is something we will find out on 28th September exclusively on Amazon miniTV.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV expressing his views on the show, said, “‘Who’s Your Gynac?’ is a light-hearted take on the story of a young gynecologist and her professional and personal journey, that audiences across India will be able to enjoy for free on Amazon miniTV. The show will also debunk several personal and professional prejudices around women’s healthcare. ”

“I think ‘Who’s Your Gynac?’ will touch a personal chord with every girl and woman and find a few allies in men through its story and characters. The importance of healthcare cannot be underestimated and through my character, the very goofy yet loving Dr. Vidushi, we want to deliver a message that will hopefully resonate with the audiences across all age-groups and men and women alike!”, said actor Saba Azad.

“We are extremely proud and elated to bring ‘Who’s Your Gynac?,’ a heartfelt narrative that chronicles safe health practices for the quintessential woman along with her symbiotic relationship with her gynaecologist. To ensure the discourse is airtight, as part of the show’s research, we at TVF worked closely with three reputable gynaecologists, who helped us immensely in understanding the topic closely and bringing the right messaging and information to the viewers. With ‘Who’s Your Gynac?’ we further extend our association with Amazon miniTV in entertaining audiences through such unique shows,” said Himali Shah, Director of Who’s Your Gynac?

Saba had recently shared a cryptic message on her Instagram account that said ‘Who’s Your Gynac?’, driving speculations across netizens. This was followed by similar posts by other cast members elevating the intrigue with everyone asking a pertinent question, Who’s Your Gynac? With the secret now revealed, anticipation for the title is at its peak!

Who’s Your Gynac? will be available exclusively for streaming on Amazon mini TV on 28 September within the Amazon Shopping app, and on Fire TV, for free.You can download the Amazon miniTV on Playstore, or watch

While Amazon miniTV recommends adding this comedy drama to your binge list, it also advises you to consult a qualified professional gynaecologist for any medical advice.